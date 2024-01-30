Previous
Borderline by 912greens
Borderline

I'm not in the habit yet of remembering to take at least one photo today, let alone an interesting one... So this quiet moment comes a minute too late, technically. As long as no one disqualifies me, though, I'd like to carry on.
Roni Greenwood

@912greens
