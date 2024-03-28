Previous
Isabelle the raccoon surprised us with a visit. by 912greens
Isabelle the raccoon surprised us with a visit.

I gave her the boiled egg I dyed at the Easter luncheon today.
Roni Greenwood

@912greens
