Getting my ducks in a row

1 / 365

I've never completed a 365 project, so next year I'll try for 366!

I'm an amateur photographer living in New Orleans, Louisiana. This morning I went for a walk and saw these ducks hanging out on a branch, of all the days to bring a wide lens!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
