1 / 365
Getting my ducks in a row
I've never completed a 365 project, so next year I'll try for 366!
I'm an amateur photographer living in New Orleans, Louisiana. This morning I went for a walk and saw these ducks hanging out on a branch, of all the days to bring a wide lens!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Aaron Lee
@aaronosaurus
1
Tags
ducks
,
pond
,
introduction
