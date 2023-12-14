Previous
An orange from our tree by aaronosaurus
5 / 365

An orange from our tree

A potted orange tree in my backyard dropped this orange today. Here I’m channeling Edward, but I need a lower camera angle and lower light source, I think.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
