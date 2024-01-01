Previous
New beginnings by aaronosaurus
23 / 365

New beginnings

A creek near where I'm staying, it's always fun to stumble upon something like this
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
23 / 365

