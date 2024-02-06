Previous
waiting by aaronosaurus
58 / 365

waiting

The French Truck in the Lower Garden District feeds the neighborhood cats at closing, and some get impatient.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
Photo Details

