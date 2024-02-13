Previous
Bead trees by aaronosaurus
Bead trees

The leftovers of Mardi Gras, beads hanging from trees all over the city. All of the plastic waste has started conversations about finding something else to throw.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
