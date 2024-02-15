Previous
Plastic sword of Damocles by aaronosaurus
68 / 365

Plastic sword of Damocles

More plastic trash from Mardi Gras, dangling from beads.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
