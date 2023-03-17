Previous
76-17-3-23 by adambrown67
76 / 365

76-17-3-23

Day 76 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F4.5, ISO125,1/0.8th -Hopefully warming up a bit now so time for a bit of practice ready for the golfing season !#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
17th March 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
20% complete

Photo Details

