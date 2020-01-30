Sign up
Photo 733
Red Ice
-14°C today, definitively ice
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
2
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1388
photos
148
followers
105
following
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Tags
red
,
ajan20
