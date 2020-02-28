Sign up
Photo 752
For Richard
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Adi
ace
@vignouse
here you go my friend
February 28th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Thank you for doing this... very interesting, this has a very different feel. There distinct sinister undertones - I rather like that. Both versions get my vote for different reasons.
February 28th, 2020
