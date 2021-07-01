Previous
Every Child Matters
Every Child Matters

I did not celebrate Canada day

For decades, the Indigenous children were taken from their families, sometimes by force, and housed in crowded, church-run boarding schools, where they were abused and prohibited from speaking their languages. Thousands vanished altogether.
