Photo 824
Every Child Matters
I did not celebrate Canada day
For decades, the Indigenous children were taken from their families, sometimes by force, and housed in crowded, church-run boarding schools, where they were abused and prohibited from speaking their languages. Thousands vanished altogether.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st July 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
orange
,
indigenous
,
july1
,
adi314
,
residentialschools
,
ajul21
