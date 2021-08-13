Previous
Joe by adi314
Photo 836

Joe

13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Wow, fabulous portrait.
September 2nd, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful young man, processing, pose. One thought…I wish the bow which is such an important part of him and his music weren’t cut off and perhaps a bit less sky on top
September 2nd, 2021  
kali ace
excellent
September 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great shot.
September 2nd, 2021  
