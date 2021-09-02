Previous
SooC snout by adi314
4 / 365

SooC snout

The fuzzy snout
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh ha! that is cute! Gotta love that face!
September 8th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Brilliant!
September 8th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
I do like a bit of crackling...and this shot as well, so have a fav
September 8th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Fab!
September 8th, 2021  
