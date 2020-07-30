Previous
Next
Saamis teepee by adi314
359 / 365

Saamis teepee

Tallest teepee of the world, Medicine Hat AB

Originally constructed for the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics, the Saamis Tepee is a tribute to Canada’s native heritage.

The main masts of the Tepee measure 215 feet (equivalent to a 20 story building!) and the diameter of the Tepee is 160 feet. There are 960 bolts holding the Tepee together.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Now that is so cool!
Hope your trip home is going well and you are having a great time.
We are getting a ton of rain here!
August 5th, 2020  
KV ace
That is beautiful! Love the patterns and contrast against the blue sky.
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise