Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
359 / 365
Saamis teepee
Tallest teepee of the world, Medicine Hat AB
Originally constructed for the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics, the Saamis Tepee is a tribute to Canada’s native heritage.
The main masts of the Tepee measure 215 feet (equivalent to a 20 story building!) and the diameter of the Tepee is 160 feet. There are 960 bolts holding the Tepee together.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1442
photos
161
followers
103
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
259
358
763
764
53
765
359
766
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A705W
Taken
30th July 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
alberta
,
ajul20
,
medinehat
Wendy
ace
Now that is so cool!
Hope your trip home is going well and you are having a great time.
We are getting a ton of rain here!
August 5th, 2020
KV
ace
That is beautiful! Love the patterns and contrast against the blue sky.
August 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope your trip home is going well and you are having a great time.
We are getting a ton of rain here!