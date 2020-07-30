Saamis teepee

Tallest teepee of the world, Medicine Hat AB



Originally constructed for the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics, the Saamis Tepee is a tribute to Canada’s native heritage.



The main masts of the Tepee measure 215 feet (equivalent to a 20 story building!) and the diameter of the Tepee is 160 feet. There are 960 bolts holding the Tepee together.