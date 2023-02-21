Sign up
Photo 399
Still one bamboo plume stand upright
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
21st February 2023 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
plume
,
bamboo
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 21st, 2023
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice. Interesting colors in the sky.
February 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely sense of movement
February 21st, 2023
