Previous
Photo 840
IMG_4960
The duck would think how beautiful I am.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
4
1
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th May 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
Dianne
ace
Love it !
May 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah sweet capture. I wonder if his name is Narcissus
May 23rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
I don’t know
May 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture, Agnes
May 23rd, 2024
