IMG_4960 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 840

IMG_4960

The duck would think how beautiful I am.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Dianne ace
Love it !
May 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah sweet capture. I wonder if his name is Narcissus
May 23rd, 2024  
Agnes ace
I don’t know
May 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture, Agnes
May 23rd, 2024  
