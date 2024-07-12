Sign up
Photo 890
IMG_5139
High summer and then all this discoloration
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
brown
,
summer
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely splash of warm colour… lovely
July 12th, 2024
