Fern in Autumn by alexbahizi
Fern in Autumn

Lost its original colors, gained new ones, still beautiful.
Location : Etangs de la Minière, Guyancourt.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Alex Bahizi

@alexbahizi
