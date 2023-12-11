Euphorbia Characias

Well, I had to google this one and learned some interesting things that I want to share here with you:

This is a tough plant, capable of resisting long periods of drought.

It grows preferably in dry areas, often far away from the water table, both in flat as well as in mountainous terrain. This plant can also resist high salinity.



Euphorbia characias is valued as an ornamental plant for its ability to survive drought and its groundcovering capabilities. It is suitable for any location, sheltered or exposed, in light soil in full sun. It is fully hardy down to −10 °C (14 °F).



Another interesting fact (Wikipedia) :

This plant also has uses in traditional medicine; like many other species of genus Euphorbia its toxic white and sticky sap has been used to treat skin excrescences, like cancers, tumors, and warts, since ancient times.

isn't it amazing?