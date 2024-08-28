Previous
Chippy menu by alison59
53 / 365

Chippy menu

Tom fancied a chippy lunch, we got a children’s fish meal - two pieces of deep fried fish with a portion of chips each. (£4.80 each, with 2oz peas and carton of drink)

Delicious.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Alison

@alison59
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise