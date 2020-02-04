Previous
Next
A Little Line Dancing by alisonjyoung
35 / 365

A Little Line Dancing

Needed some low impact exercise and found Dallas Line Dancers at the Finnish Hall at Mt Gravatt. I'm one of the youngest there. Di and Tina are two of my faves.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Alison Young

@alisonjyoung
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise