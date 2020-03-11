Previous
Dragonfly Two by alisonjyoung
71 / 365

Dragonfly Two

After I admired my friend's water colour on Instagram, she graciously sent it to me. I like to think of it as a reminder of our boys, Joel and David, gone too soon
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Alison Young

@alisonjyoung
Photo Details

