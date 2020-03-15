Previous
Golden Dragonfly by alisonjyoung
75 / 365

Golden Dragonfly

Dragonflies are a bit of a thing for me a the moment. This one stopped long enough on the garage for me to get up close.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Alison Young

@alisonjyoung
24% complete

Photo Details

