Just Married Anyway by alisonjyoung
Just Married Anyway

Was supposed to be helping celebrate this wedding . Thanks Covid 19. Married in the backyard before the 5 person rule came into effect. Celebration to follow - somewhere down the road.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Alison Young

@alisonjyoung
