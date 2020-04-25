Previous
Anzac Day by alisonjyoung
116 / 365

Anzac Day

I did a walking photo shoot around my neighbourhood to see what others did to commemorate Anzac Day - this was one of many wreaths on display.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Alison Young

@alisonjyoung
