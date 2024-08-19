Previous
The Blessing of the Backpacks by allie912
The Blessing of the Backpacks

Back-to-School Sunday included commissioning Sunday School teachers and prayers for a successful school year for students, both youth and adult. The morning ended with a picnic, held indoors due to the weather. A great day to be at WPC!
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
