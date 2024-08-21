Sign up
Previous
Photo 5249
The Power of a Good Book
Pausing at this statue at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a good reminder at the start of a new school year of the worlds open to us through books.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th August 2024 3:53pm
Tags
reading
,
statue
