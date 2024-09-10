Previous
New Napkin Ring
New Napkin Ring

Displaying one of my new sunflower napkin rings. Definitely a table brightener. Lemon on the pork cutlet and green beans also brightened the meal.
10th September 2024

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

