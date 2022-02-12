Previous
Cute by amberjosephine85
56 / 365

Cute

An early Valentine’s Day gift from my girlfriend, who knows I like “cute things”.

Meet Charlie the Unicorn/Pegacorn and Squidly the Mood Octopus. They both use they/them pronouns and have been happily welcomed to the family by Llana the Llama!
Amber

@amberjosephine85
