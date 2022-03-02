Testing

Felt like utter garbage this morning - sore throat, muscle aches and reduced co-ordination. Surprisingly no fever though, and the RAT came back negative at this stage.



Still, took the day off work to rest, and recover (good opportunity to sit and just watch a movie for a change) and am now mostly feeling better than I was.



Will still likely test again tomorrow if I’m not feeling great, but for now I’ll continue to take it easy and prioritise rest!