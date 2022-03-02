Previous
Testing by amberjosephine85
Testing

Felt like utter garbage this morning - sore throat, muscle aches and reduced co-ordination. Surprisingly no fever though, and the RAT came back negative at this stage.

Still, took the day off work to rest, and recover (good opportunity to sit and just watch a movie for a change) and am now mostly feeling better than I was.

Will still likely test again tomorrow if I’m not feeling great, but for now I’ll continue to take it easy and prioritise rest!
2nd March 2022

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Ooh get well soon, hope it continues to test negative. Our immune systems are less practised at fighting all the other bugs too what with masks, lockdowns and what have you, so could be one of those.
March 2nd, 2022  
