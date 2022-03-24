Previous
Train by amberjosephine85
96 / 365

Train

I’ve been working from home for several weeks lately because of the recent floods here in Brisbane, so it was really good to make the trek into the city for lunch with my team.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
