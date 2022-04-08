Previous
Moss by amberjosephine85
111 / 365

Moss

We went for a lovely drive today, ending up at a really nice and quiet space. The nearby creek also offered some wonderful photo opportunities!
8th April 2022

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
30% complete

