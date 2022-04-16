Previous
Forest by amberjosephine85
Forest

A few years back a friend invited my wife and I to a terrarium-construction workshop.

We had so much fun that the very next day we went out to buy materials for another half dozen or so to place around the house.

Given our cats tendency to destroy indoor plants, these have been a fantastic way to bring some greenery into our home!
16th April 2022

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
