Brunch by amberjosephine85
126 / 365

Brunch

Caught up with a friend today for the first time in what feels like over a year. They introduced us to this wonderful place that effectively serves as a “farm to the plate” type place and the food was incredibly fresh.
23rd April 2022

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
35% complete

