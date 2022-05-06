Previous
Delayed by amberjosephine85
139 / 365

Delayed

Waiting for my plane to arrive before my weekend away can start. An hour delay and the busiest I’ve seen the airport in a very long time though does make for a stressful start.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Amber

