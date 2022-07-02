Previous
One step closer by amberjosephine85
196 / 365

One step closer

My "long-term" project is a little closer to being finished - finally got over my slump and finished up the top right section.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
54% complete

View this month »

