Droplets
Droplets

Growing up, winter was always the "dry season" here, and yet here we are now with what feels like constant rain.

Granted we are experiencing a "La Niña" cycle at the moment, but even so this is more extreme than previously.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Amber

