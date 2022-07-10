Previous
Medieval by amberjosephine85
Medieval

Today my wife and I attended our first ever medieval festival, and to say we enjoyed it immensely is an understatement!

I managed to get this photo as some of the reenactors where just having a casual conversation and mending some clothing.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
