Previous
Next
Honk! by amberjosephine85
211 / 365

Honk!

The first stages of a new craft project I’m starting to work on, after picking up a “swetebag” kit at the medieval festival last weekend.

This is the first time I’ve done stitchcraft other than cross stitch, and while it felt daunting at first, I’m really getting into it.

Next up, bayeaux stitching to fill in the colours!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise