Weaving by amberjosephine85
221 / 365

Weaving

Spent several hours this afternoon constructing a very basic loom to do my tablet weaving on. I’m very happy with the result (and it makes my weaving really easy), but will likely make it a bit shorter so its easier to handle.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment.
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Looks like a strange musical instrument. :)
September 24th, 2022  
