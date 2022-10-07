Previous
Next
Tucked away by amberjosephine85
234 / 365

Tucked away

Decided to walk across town this afternoon to pick up our car after its service. A lovely 30 minute walk that brought with it this sight of a small inner city church surrounded by the buildings.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise