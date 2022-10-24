Previous
Next
Finally by amberjosephine85
251 / 365

Finally

Spent a large portion of today finishing a computer game I’ve been playing since July (and spent a not insignificant amount of time doing so).

Incredibly bittersweet about the story coming to an end, but also extremely grateful for the experience of spending time in that world.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise