Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
251 / 365
Finally
Spent a large portion of today finishing a computer game I’ve been playing since July (and spent a not insignificant amount of time doing so).
Incredibly bittersweet about the story coming to an end, but also extremely grateful for the experience of spending time in that world.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amber
ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
251
photos
20
followers
31
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
24th October 2022 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gaming
,
console
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close