Fallen behind by amberjosephine85
Fallen behind

To say the last couple of weeks have been intense would be an understatement. Coordinating an operation involving over 100 people to ensure they all mark over 6000 senior students' exams consistently and accurately, while navigating many unforeseen challenges has meant very little time for the things I enjoy (both actual time and the energy needed for those activities).

But alas, here I am now, slowly getting back into things. At the very least I was able to find some photo opportunities during it all, and now I can sit down and enjoy the fun of processing them!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Amber

