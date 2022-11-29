Sign up
Following the Path
Today was the only day of work for me this week ahead of another colonoscopy in a couple of days time (my third this year!!).
Alas I was working off-site at a university to support my boss as he presented at a science teachers conference.
29th November 2022
Amber
@amberjosephine85
29th November 2022 3:06pm
bridge
blackandwhite
work
university
Clay
Beautiful!
December 2nd, 2022
