Trapped
Nowhere to go today
No agenda;
So, I turn within...
My light shines on;
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Amrita
@amrita21
2019, I've been a salt pepper 365er for quite a while and now I feel inspired to post again... Looking forward to a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
One day at a time.....
Camera
SM-N950F
Taken
18th April 2020 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
india
,
2020
,
mumbai
,
lockdown
,
covid_19
