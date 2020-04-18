Previous
Trapped by amrita21
Trapped

Nowhere to go today
No agenda;

So, I turn within...
My light shines on;


Amrita

2019, I've been a salt pepper 365er for quite a while and now I feel inspired to post again... Looking forward to a...
Photo Details

