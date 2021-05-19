Sign up
Photo 1319
One direction
Sometimes..... we too look in one direction, from one perspective and maybe our viewpoint appears like this
19th May 2021
19th May 21
Amrita
@amrita21
2019, I've been a salt pepper 365er for quite a while and now I feel inspired to post again... Looking forward to a...
1319
photos
23
followers
46
following
361% complete
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Views
9
Album
One day at a time.....
Camera
Canon PowerShot G3 X
Taken
17th May 2021 6:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
trees
,
cyclone
,
gatewayofindia
