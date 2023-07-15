Sign up
Previous
Photo 3119
15july
mom passed away at the hospice house today, 4 days shy of her 88th birthday….I’ve always liked this photo from my parents wedding, November 1955.
Rest in peace,mom
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
jackie edwards
ace
May your mom rest well. Prayers for you in your grief. This is a special photo. So young and beautiful just starting out. 💔
July 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Hugest condolences. Sending you so much love. What a gorgeous photo ❤️💔
July 16th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
A very sad day for you! Lots of wonderful memories and some great photos like this one!
July 16th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Such a beautiful photo. So very sorry for your loss.
July 16th, 2023
