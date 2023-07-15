Previous
15july by amyk
Photo 3119

15july

mom passed away at the hospice house today, 4 days shy of her 88th birthday….I’ve always liked this photo from my parents wedding, November 1955.
Rest in peace,mom
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards ace
May your mom rest well. Prayers for you in your grief. This is a special photo. So young and beautiful just starting out. 💔
July 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Hugest condolences. Sending you so much love. What a gorgeous photo ❤️💔
July 16th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
A very sad day for you! Lots of wonderful memories and some great photos like this one!
July 16th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Such a beautiful photo. So very sorry for your loss.
July 16th, 2023  
