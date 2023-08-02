Previous
inside the general store by amyk
inside the general store

A bit of the interior of the Old Mission General Store (outside view posted yesterday).
amyK

Babs ace
What an interesting place. This would make an excellent jigsaw, so much to look at
August 3rd, 2023  
