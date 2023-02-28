Sign up
59 / 365
Diploma presentation
It was a nice birthday gift to be presented with my General Diploma from WCC tonight: the first step on the ladder.
My diploma panel is on the screen behind me.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
59
photos
6
followers
6
following
16% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
28th February 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
